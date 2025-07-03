Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration


2025-07-03 04:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

3 July 2025

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”).

The June dividend will be paid gross on Thursday, 31 July 2025 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 11 July 2025. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 10 July 2025.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.


For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)
Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000 		Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

MENAFN03072025004107003653ID1109755678

