Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russia says Ukraine has to stop attacks to reach ceasefire

2025-07-03 04:37:16
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed that the US should pressure Ukraine to stop long-range strikes, including drone and cruise missile attacks, on Russian territory as an initial move to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.

Lukashenko, who recently met with US special envoy Keith Kellogg in a rare diplomatic engagement, shared views reportedly aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position. He emphasized that ending these attacks would be a “good first step” toward halting the war, although he expressed skepticism about whether the involved parties truly want peace.

Kellogg clarified on social media that he did not comment on Ukraine’s conduct in the war beyond the framework of a total ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Kyiv is calling for increased US sanctions on Russia and rejects Russian demands to withdraw troops or suspend mobilization and arms shipments. Moscow accuses Kyiv of delaying peace talks to regroup forces.

MENAFN03072025000045017281ID1109755647

