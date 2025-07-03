Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Defense, Aviation Sector Sees Export Growth

2025-07-03 04:23:53
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry experienced a notable upswing in export performance during the first six months of 2025.

According to the head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat, exports from this sector climbed by 25 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching a total of USD3.6 billion.

Providing further insight via a post on X, Haluk Gorgun stated that defense and aviation shipments abroad rose by 10.4 percent in June 2025 compared to June of the prior year, amounting to USD623 million.

Gorgun emphasized: "Our total exports in the last 12 months increased by 23.1%, reaching $7.45 billion. This rise is not just a statistic; it is the reflection of a development architecture designed with vision in the field.”

He also added: "We are making the Turkish defense industry visible all around the world."

In a related announcement, Türkiye released its general export data on the same day, showing an 8 percent jump year-on-year, reaching USD20.54 billion in June.

