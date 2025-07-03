403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Palestinian Fms Discuss Ways To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Shahin discussed in a phone call ways to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
During the call, the two sides emphasized the need for concerted efforts to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, reach a prisoner exchange agreement, and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of aid to the Strip, which is suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused and exacerbated by the aggression.
The two sides stressed the need to halt illegal and illegitimate Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, which threaten to escalate the situation and further escalate tensions.
Safadi reiterated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, is the only way to resolve the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.
During the call, the two sides emphasized the need for concerted efforts to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, reach a prisoner exchange agreement, and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of aid to the Strip, which is suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused and exacerbated by the aggression.
The two sides stressed the need to halt illegal and illegitimate Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, which threaten to escalate the situation and further escalate tensions.
Safadi reiterated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, is the only way to resolve the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment