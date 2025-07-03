Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Palestinian Fms Discuss Ways To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza


2025-07-03 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Shahin discussed in a phone call ways to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

During the call, the two sides emphasized the need for concerted efforts to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, reach a prisoner exchange agreement, and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of aid to the Strip, which is suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused and exacerbated by the aggression.

The two sides stressed the need to halt illegal and illegitimate Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, which threaten to escalate the situation and further escalate tensions.

Safadi reiterated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, is the only way to resolve the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.

