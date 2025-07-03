403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO chief says he gets why US reduced army assistance to Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he "totally understands" Washington’s decision to prioritize its national interests by reducing military aid to Ukraine, but emphasized that Europe cannot sustain Kiev’s war effort without continued American backing.
In a Wednesday interview, Rutte responded to reports that the United States has significantly reduced its military support to Ukraine, pausing shipments of key supplies like missiles, artillery rounds, and air defense ammunition.
“I totally understand that the US always has to make sure that their own interests are covered,” Rutte said, adding that a degree of “flexibility” is necessary in handling the situation.
He stressed the immediate importance of ongoing international support for Ukraine: “In the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get when it comes to ammunition and to air defense systems,” Rutte stated.
Commenting on the U.S. policy shift, Washington’s envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, explained that the aid reduction is consistent with President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
“This is what ‘America first’ looks like,” Whitaker said in the interview, adding that the Pentagon must “make sure that the US has the strategic defense capabilities necessary to project power.”
In a Wednesday interview, Rutte responded to reports that the United States has significantly reduced its military support to Ukraine, pausing shipments of key supplies like missiles, artillery rounds, and air defense ammunition.
“I totally understand that the US always has to make sure that their own interests are covered,” Rutte said, adding that a degree of “flexibility” is necessary in handling the situation.
He stressed the immediate importance of ongoing international support for Ukraine: “In the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get when it comes to ammunition and to air defense systems,” Rutte stated.
Commenting on the U.S. policy shift, Washington’s envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, explained that the aid reduction is consistent with President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
“This is what ‘America first’ looks like,” Whitaker said in the interview, adding that the Pentagon must “make sure that the US has the strategic defense capabilities necessary to project power.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment