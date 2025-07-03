Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NATO chief says he gets why US reduced army assistance to Ukraine

NATO chief says he gets why US reduced army assistance to Ukraine


2025-07-03 02:14:29
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he "totally understands" Washington’s decision to prioritize its national interests by reducing military aid to Ukraine, but emphasized that Europe cannot sustain Kiev’s war effort without continued American backing.

In a Wednesday interview, Rutte responded to reports that the United States has significantly reduced its military support to Ukraine, pausing shipments of key supplies like missiles, artillery rounds, and air defense ammunition.

“I totally understand that the US always has to make sure that their own interests are covered,” Rutte said, adding that a degree of “flexibility” is necessary in handling the situation.

He stressed the immediate importance of ongoing international support for Ukraine: “In the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get when it comes to ammunition and to air defense systems,” Rutte stated.

Commenting on the U.S. policy shift, Washington’s envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, explained that the aid reduction is consistent with President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“This is what ‘America first’ looks like,” Whitaker said in the interview, adding that the Pentagon must “make sure that the US has the strategic defense capabilities necessary to project power.”

MENAFN03072025000045017281ID1109755132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search