Small Gas Engine Market To Reach $4 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Construction & Lawn Equipment Demand

π οΈ Small Gas Engines See Steady Growth Amid Urbanization & Industrial Boom Worldwide π

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / --π Small Gas Engine Industry OverviewAccording to a report by Allied Market Research, the global small gas engine market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Small gas engines-compact internal combustion engines that run on gasoline-are essential components in a wide range of equipment including lawnmowers, portable generators, chainsaws, trimmers, pressure washers, go-karts, and more.Small gas engines typically have power ratings up to 30 horsepower (hp) and are favored for their portability, reliability, and power-to-weight ratio. From residential to industrial applications, these engines power the backbone of light-duty machinery across various sectors.Download PDF Brochure:π Report Summary β Key Takeawaysπ­ Market Size: Expected to grow from $2.7B (2020) to $4.0B (2030) at a CAGR of 4.2%π Urbanization & Infrastructure: Rising construction activities are major growth driversπΏ Gardening & Landscaping: Strong demand for lawn & garden equipment in developed marketsβ οΈ Environmental Regulations: Emission control technologies are increasing production costsπ North America leads, but Asia-Pacific shows strongest future potentialπ Market DriversποΈ Urbanization & Construction GrowthA key factor driving the small gas engine market is the rapid growth in urbanization and construction-particularly in developing nations such as India, China, and Southeast Asia. Increased residential and commercial development has accelerated the need for portable, gasoline-powered tools and equipment.In the U.S., government data shows a 1.3% increase in public construction spending, reflecting similar trends seen worldwide. Construction projects require power tools that depend heavily on small engines.π± Gardening & Landscaping BoomRising interest in home gardening and landscaping across North America and Europe is boosting demand for lawnmowers, chainsaws, edgers, and trimmers, many of which rely on small gas engines. As homeowners and municipalities invest in green spaces, the equipment market expands, propelling engine sales.π Backup Power NeedsAs power outages and grid instability become more common, especially in rural and disaster-prone areas, demand for portable gasoline generators has increased. Small gas engines power these generators, making them crucial in both residential and commercial settings.π§ Market Challengesπ Environmental Concerns & Emission NormsStricter environmental regulations have forced engine manufacturers to invest heavily in emission control technologies. Catalytic converters, fuel injection systems, and other clean-tech features are now standard in newer engines-but these innovations increase manufacturing costs.Increased awareness of air pollution from small engines and shifts toward electric alternatives are also creating headwinds for traditional gas engine markets, particularly in developed countries.π° Fossil Fuel Price VolatilityUncertainty in global gasoline prices directly affects operational costs and demand for gas-powered machines. Fluctuating fuel costs can sway consumers toward battery-powered or hybrid alternatives.Buy This Report (318 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):π Market Segmentationπ οΈ By Engine Displacement20β100cc: Used in smaller tools like edgers and trimmers.101β450cc: Dominates applications such as generators and lawnmowers.451β650cc: Used in heavier-duty equipment for industrial or commercial use.βοΈ By Equipment TypeLawnmowerChainsawPortable GeneratorPressure WasherTrimmer & EdgerOthersThe lawnmower and portable generator segments remain the largest contributors due to widespread residential and commercial use.π§± By ApplicationGardeningConstructionIndustrialOthersGardening leads the application segment, while construction follows closely, especially with growing demand in APAC nations.π Regional InsightsπΊπΈ North America Leads the MarketNorth America accounted for the largest share of the global small gas engine market in 2020. The region's mature infrastructure, coupled with strong residential demand for gardening equipment and emergency power systems, continues to drive growth.π Asia-Pacific on the RiseAPAC countries such as India and China are witnessing robust urbanization and industrial growth. The increasing demand for affordable, portable tools in construction and agriculture is boosting small engine sales across the region.π§ͺ Technological InnovationsCompanies are investing in engine optimization, reduced emissions, and higher fuel efficiency. Integration of smart features, noise reduction, and better fuel injection systems is expected to reshape the next generation of small gas engines.π¦ Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the small gas engine market in early 2020:Shutdowns in manufacturing facilities disrupted supply chains.Crude oil price crashes led to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, including gasoline.Construction project delays and reduced demand for landscaping equipment hit sales across multiple regions.However, as global economies reopen, demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, especially in regions undergoing infrastructure revitalization.Enquiry Before Buying:π§ ConclusionThe global small gas engine market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by a rising demand for portable power solutions across construction, gardening, and industrial sectors. The global small gas engine market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by a rising demand for portable power solutions across construction, gardening, and industrial sectors. While environmental concerns and fossil fuel dependency pose challenges, innovations in cleaner, more efficient engine technologies are helping manufacturers adapt.As urbanization surges and consumers seek reliable tools for power and precision, small gas engines remain essential in today's energy mix-bridging the gap between affordability, performance, and reliability. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

