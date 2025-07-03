403
North Korea Launches Coastal Tourist Resort
(MENAFN) North Korea has inaugurated the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area along its eastern shoreline, aiming to rejuvenate its tourism sector and acquire essential foreign income amid ongoing global sanctions, according to a news agency on Wednesday.
Situated beside a stretch of pristine white beach along the East Sea, this extensive vacation complex is intended to elevate the country’s travel industry, as reported by the news agency.
"In order to enable our people to enjoy marine tourism culture to the fullest, more than anyone else, we started providing tourism services at the top-class scenic spot on July 1," the agency stated in its announcement.
The newly unveiled complex comprises over 400 distinctively styled buildings, aquatic amusement parks, recreational amenities, and a broad range of food and entertainment options.
The resort’s opening has been portrayed as a generous offering from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who reportedly conceived the project as a manifestation of “people-first politics” and a modern benchmark for tourism within the country.
According to the news agency, on its inaugural day, the resort welcomed large crowds from several regions, including Kangwon Province, South Hamgyong Province, Pyongyang, North Hamgyong Province, Ryanggang Province, and Chagang Province.
Given the heavy restrictions on commerce and financial activities due to sanctions, authorities in Pyongyang are likely anticipating that international visitors will flock to the site once border access is fully restored.
