S. Korea's Foreign Reserves Rise For 1St Time In 3 Months In June
The country's foreign reserves stood at US$410.2 billion as of end-June, up $5.61 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). It marked the largest amount since January when the foreign reserves amounted to $411.01 billion.
The figure had declined for two consecutive months since April, reaching the lowest level since April 2020, when foreign reserves stood at $403.98 billion, reports Yonhap news agency.
Last month's increase was attributed to a rise in the U.S. dollar-converted value of foreign currency assets denominated in other currencies due to a weaker dollar, as well as higher investment returns, the BOK said.
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasuries, were valued at $358.5 billion as of end-June, up $1.47 billion from a month earlier. They accounted for 87.4 percent of foreign reserves.
The value of deposits rose 6.5 percent on-month to $26.54 billion over the cited period.
Special drawing rights (SDRs) and gold bullion both inched up to $15.89 billion and $4.79 billion, respectively, while the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions gained 1.1 percent to stand at $4.47 billion as of end-June, the data showed.
South Korea ranked as the world's 10th-largest holder of foreign reserves at end-May.
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, India and Russia, according to the BOK.
Meanwhile, the sales of derivative-linked securities in South Korea increased in the first quarter of the year from a year earlier, data showed.
The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivative-linked securities (DLS) issued in the first quarter came to 15.8 trillion won ($11.65 billion), up 2.8 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Their outstanding value came to 84.6 trillion won at the end of March, up 3 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.
