Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3239165 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs decries recent calls by Israeli occupation officials for expanding the scope of settlements in the West Bank.
3239150 GAZA -- At least 142 Palestinians are massacred and hundreds others injured by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip in one day.
3239045 CAIRO -- Egypt: Four oil workers are dead and 18 others injured after the barge Adam Marine 12 sank in the Gulf of Suez.
3239071 CAIRO -- A military helicopter of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashes at the airport in the capital Mogadishu.
3239043 TEHRAN -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approves a law to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
3239119 ISLAMABAD -- At least five people are killed and 11 others wounded in a blast in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (end)
