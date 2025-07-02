Park City's Hottest Listings: Windermere Agent Tara Airhart Brings Exclusive Properties To Market

Park City, Utah - Tara Airhart, a top-producing real estate agent with Dwell Real Estate Group , is shaking up the Park City luxury market with a curated collection of exclusive, off-market, and high-demand listings. Representing the region under the respected Windermere Real Estate brand, Tara is redefining what it means to have insider access in one of the nation's most coveted resort towns.

Known for her personalized approach, deep local insight, and sharp negotiation skills, Tara is the go-to name for buyers and sellers seeking a competitive edge. Now, she's taking things a step further-offering clients access to homes before they even hit the public market.

“As the demand for Park City real estate continues to skyrocket, getting ahead of the crowd is everything,” says Tara Airhart.“My goal is to connect serious buyers with rare opportunities-often before a listing ever appears online. These are properties you won't find scrolling on Zillow or Realtor.”

Through her partnership with Windermere and Dwell Real Estate Group, Tara is positioned to deliver more than just listings-she provides lifestyle-driven solutions for luxury homebuyers. From breathtaking ski-in/ski-out chalets and serene mountain estates to modern slope-side condos and vacation investment properties, her portfolio reflects the diversity and richness of the Park City market.

Tapping into Buyer FOMO with Off-Market Access

Today's real estate environment is defined by speed, discretion, and access. With limited inventory and growing buyer interest from across the country, especially from California, Texas, and New York, off-market deals and early access have become powerful tools. Tara leverages her strong industry relationships and local knowledge to bring off-market listings into the hands of prequalified buyers who are eager to move fast.

“Park City isn't just a destination-it's a lifestyle. Whether you're relocating, investing, or purchasing a second home, I ensure my clients are first in line for the best opportunities,” Tara adds.

Her track record speaks for itself. Tara has successfully represented multi-million-dollar listings and buyers across Summit County, often closing properties that never see the public spotlight. Her success stems from a client-first mentality, strategic marketing, and a deep understanding of Park City's unique micro-markets-from Deer Valley to Canyons Village, Old Town to Promontory.

Why Buyers and Sellers Choose Tara



Discretion & Access: Tara offers a rare portfolio of off-market and pre-MLS homes not available to the general public.

Deep Market Knowledge: With years of experience in Park City's evolving real estate landscape, Tara provides clarity and strategy in a fast-paced market.

Personalized Service: Tara doesn't just sell homes-she matches lifestyles with properties, ensuring a seamless, tailored experience for each client. Powered by Windermere: Backed by the resources and brand power of Windermere Real Estate, Tara offers national reach with hyper-local expertise.

Whether you're searching for your dream alpine escape or looking to list your luxury home with a strategic edge, Tara Airhart is the agent you want in your corner.

For more information visit

About Dwell Real Estate Group

Dwell Real Estate Group is a boutique Park City real estate firm dedicated to providing a personalized, client-focused experience backed by the support and reach of Windermere Real Estate. With a reputation for trust, excellence, and results, Dwell is a leader in the Utah luxury and lifestyle property market.