San Diego Gas & Car Wash Launches Unlimited Hand Car Wash Membership
San Diego, CA - San Diego drivers can now keep their cars looking spotless all year with the Unlimited Hand Car Wash Membership from San Diego Gas & Car Wash. Designed for those who value a meticulous, high-quality hand wash over traditional express tunnels, this membership offers unlimited washes at an affordable monthly rate.
Unlike automated washes, hand washing ensures a superior clean while protecting the vehicle's finish, making it ideal for car owners who want to maintain their vehicle's value and appearance. With multiple San Diego locations, members can stop in as often as needed without worrying about per-visit costs.
“Our customers deserve more than a quick tunnel wash-they deserve personal attention to their vehicles,” said Lawrence Kourie, co-founder of San Diego Gas & Car Wash.“This unlimited hand wash membership provides the convenience of an all-you-can-wash plan without compromising on quality.”
To make membership access simple, San Diego Gas & Car Wash has partnered with EverWash, the nation's leading car wash membership platform. Through the EverWash app, customers can easily subscribe, check in, and manage their membership right from their smartphone.
“We're thrilled to welcome San Diego Gas & Car Wash into the EverWash family,” said Mike Stern, EverWash's VP of Sales.“This partnership brings together convenience and quality for San Diego drivers, offering an unbeatable value with the superior care of a hand wash.”
Customers can sign up for the Unlimited Hand Car Wash Membership online at or visit any San Diego Gas & Car Wash location to join.
