Zelensky Meets With Members Of American Chamber Of Commerce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State announced this during his address, Ukrinform reports citing his Telegram .

“I have just met with entrepreneurs – members of the American Chamber of Commerce. These are significant businesses. I thanked them for their work in Ukraine and with Ukraine – these are companies that pay taxes in our country and preserve job opportunities. But they are also companies and people with significant influence. It is important for all of us in Ukraine that everyone now uses their personal influence to achieve a collective outcome. Continued U.S. support for Ukraine, for our defense, for our people, is in our shared interest, held by everyone in our country,” he said.

President's Office confirms Macron spoke withafter Putin call

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's air defense serves as a vital safeguard for every company operating within the country, protecting assets and supporting industrial development. During the meeting, he noted that discussions focused on the priorities for companies withdrawing the Russian market and establishing operations in Ukraine.

The President also highlighted Ukraine's efforts to build a new network of international cooperation-particularly with the United States and other partner nations-centered on shared opportunities in industrial and technological development. At the same time, Zelensky underscored that security and protection from Russian attacks remain fundamental. He called on business leaders to take a more active role in promoting the security agenda alongside economic growth.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the working level, Ukraine and the U.S. are clarifying all the details of the defense support, including the air defense component components.

Photo: President's Office