Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Mover Of The Month By Move For Hunger

This recognition reflects the company's larger commitment to fighting food insecurity. Since partnering with Move For Hunger in May 2023, Good Greek Moving & Storage has transported over 118,000 pounds of food, helping to provide nearly 99,000 meals across Florida and beyond.

"Good Greek Moving & Storage is one of the most dedicated movers in our network, and we are so grateful for all they've done to fight hunger in our communities, especially through their support of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive," said Jennifer Padilla, Network Engagement Manager at Move For Hunger. "Without movers like them, we could never have reached over 61 million pounds of food collected to help feed more than 50 million people."

This honor follows a series of accolades for the company, including being named the 2024 National Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association. The company's mission to serve extends beyond relocation, integrating community support into its daily operations by collecting non-perishable food on moving day, supporting local food banks, and providing emergency relief during natural disasters.

"We're honored to be named Mover of the Month. This award is a reflection of the heart and purpose our Good Greek team brings to every move," said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "We don't just move people, we move resources, hope, and impact throughout our communities. That's the Good Greek way."

For more information on how Good Greek supports hunger relief, visit moveforhunger.

In addition to its partnership with Move For Hunger, Good Greek & Storage proudly supports a range of impactful organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles – always showing up where help is needed most, with heart, hands, and hope.

If you'd like to support the mission of Move For Hunger and national food drives like Stamp Out Hunger, visit to learn how you can donate, get involved, or become a partner. Every contribution helps rescue surplus food, reduce waste, and deliver meals to the 1 in 8 Americans facing food insecurity.

To learn more about Good Greek Moving & Storage's ongoing community initiatives, including how we support food banks, children's charities, and local nonprofit, visit .

About Good Greek Relocation Systems:

Named the 2024 National Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations, Good Greek Relocation Systems is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company®, offering a full suite of services including realty, insurance and title services, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, and, of course, moving and storage. For over 27 years, the "Good Greek" himself, Spero Georgedakis, has delivered game-changing relocation services across South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the moving industry, Spero and his team are committed to providing the "Best Move Ever," with an unwavering focus on respect, transparency, and exceptional customer service.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations across the state, Good Greek is the Official Mover of many of Florida's most prominent sports teams and institutions, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, the University of Florida Gators, the University of Miami Hurricanes, the University of Central Florida Knights, Florida State University Seminoles, Florida Atlantic University Owls, Florida International University Panthers, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Orlando Pride, Orlando Solar Bears, and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

