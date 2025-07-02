Florida Realtors® CEO Margy Grant Named Housingwire 'Woman Of Influence'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Grant, Florida Realtors' first female CEO, oversees creating and delivering products, tools, programs and services to the state association's Realtormembers that help them provide services and value to home buyers, sellers and other customers. With about 238,000 members, Florida Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Florida and the largest state Realtor association in the U.S.

According to HousingWire, the annual award program honors leaders across mortgage, real estate and fintech who are making a measurable impact on their organizations and the broader housing economy. This year's winners were selected by the organization's editorial team and a panel of industry professionals, based on their professional accomplishments, industry contributions, community involvement and overall influence.

Under Grant's leadership, Florida Realtors' technology platforms continue to earn national acclaim: Tech Helpline and Form Simplicity were named to HousingWire's 2025 Tech100, marking their third consecutive year on the list, with Form Simplicity also recognized in the Tech200 as one of the industry's Top 5 Transaction Management Systems.

As CEO, she encourages innovation and fosters a collaborative work environment; as an example, Florida Realtors recently launched Sabal Sign, a custom-built digital signature solution that enhances the Form Simplicity transaction management platform used by real estate professionals across the state.

Grant's influence extends far beyond the state; she serves on the National Association of Realtors® Finance Committee, the Second Century Initiatives Board of Directors, and is a member of the Realtor Political Action Committee (RPAC) Hall of Fame – recognizing her long-term commitment to advocacy efforts that protect property rights and promote real estate as a profession.

In 2024, she was one of only three association executives nationwide inducted into NAR's prestigious Dr. Almon R. (Bud) Smith, RCE, AE Leadership Society, honoring her outstanding leadership and mentorship.

Grant joined Florida Realtors in 2005 and previously served the state association in several roles, including as general counsel and chief operations officer.

In its announcement about the 2025 recognition , HousingWire said the honorees reflect the strength and diversity of talent leading housing into the future.

"This year's honorees reflect the depth of talent and leadership shaping today's housing economy," said Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire editor-in-chief. "With a strategic vision and a deep commitment to their teams and communities, these women are not only driving progress but also paving the way for the next generation of leaders."

