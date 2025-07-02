Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Ali Asadov Meets With TRNC President Ersin Tatar

2025-07-02 03:09:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ali Asadov emphasized the importance of the participation of the President of the TRNC, as an observer state of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), in the 17th ECO Summit scheduled to be held in Khankendi.

The sides noted the recent reciprocal visits at various levels between Azerbaijan and the TRNC.

They also discussed cooperation opportunities across multiple sectors.

