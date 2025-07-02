Special Forces Eliminate Russian Group On Border, Take One Prisoner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces command reported this on Facebook .

Operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed enemy movements. After quickly assessing the tactical situation, they carried out a successful raid on the Russian position.

As a result, four Russian servicemen were killed and another was captured.

capture invaders

After searching the bodies, SOF operators conducted interrogations and radio interception.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ambushed and destroyed a Russian reconnaissance group on the border.

