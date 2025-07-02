Multi-Purpose Arena In Odaiba Aomi Area TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO Construction Completed
|Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo
|TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO
|Approx. 26,446 m2
|Approx. 38,039 m2
|6 above-ground floors, 1 below-ground floor
|Approx. 10,000 persons
|October 3, 2025
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation
|Kajima Corporation
The TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO Website
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
SDGs InitiativesSource: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment