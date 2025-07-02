PUMA And Borussia Dortmund Extend Partnership

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sports company PUMA has extended its long-standing partnership with Borussia Dortmund, and will continue to create products that cater to BVB's many passionate fans around the world and match the club's dynamic, fast paced style of football.

Since the start of their partnership in the 2012/13 season, BVB has celebrated many successes, such as reaching the finals of the 2012/13 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League and winning the 2016/17 and 2020/21 German DFB Cup. The club is currently participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, where it has already reached the round of 16.

BVB continues to set the standard in European football when it comes to matchday attendance, with more than 80,000 fans visiting the Signal Iduna Park on average.

“By extending our long-term partnership with BVB ahead of schedule, we are showing how deeply committed we are to the club and its values,” said Matthias Bäumer, Chief Commercial Officer at PUMA.“Season after season, we are inspired by the club's incredible fan culture, the passion of the legendary Yellow Wall and the team's attractive style of play. We look forward to continuing to write German football history together.”

“Our partnership with PUMA has worked so well, because our views of the sport and our values are so closely aligned,” said Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund.“What we have achieved together so far could not have been done with any other partner and we are very excited to continue on this path for the coming seasons.”

As part of the contract extension, PUMA will continue to equip all male, female and youth teams and create replica and fanwear products.

