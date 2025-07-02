Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Shuts Down Reactor Due To The Heat
The reason for the shutdown of one reactor unit on Tuesday is the high water temperature of the River Aare, as announced by the operator Axpo on Wednesday. The output of the two water-cooled reactors was already reduced by half last Sunday.
Until now, the Aare at the site of the nuclear power plant near Döttingen was still below 25 degrees, according to the press release. Axpo is complying with federal directives by throttling its nuclear power plant. The measure is intended to protect the flora and fauna in the river from excessive pollution.
The order from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) was issued in the wake of the 2018 summer heatwave. The fact that the Beznau nuclear power plant has to reduce its output is due to its design.
Unlike the plants in Gösgen and Leibstadt, it does not have a cooling tower. Instead, the heat that cannot be used to generate electricity is cooled with water that is taken from the River Aare and later released slightly warmed up.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
