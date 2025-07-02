Ocean Infinity Deploys Needlefish Uncrewed Vessel For Kuwait Coast Guard

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ocean Infinity launches 'NeedleFish' uncrewed surface vessel in Kuwait

July 2, 2025 by Sam Francis

Advanced technology and marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has successfully launched its innovative NeedleFish Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) at an official event with the Kuwaiti Coast Guard (KCG).

Initiated as part of Kuwait's new national integrated maritime surveillance system being delivered by SRT Marine Systems, the NeedleFish by Ocean Infinity is a custom-equipped unmanned vessel.

It features an array of specialist maritime surveillance sensor systems and leverages Ocean Infinity's software, advanced robotics, and marine intelligence technology.

This enables the Kuwaiti Coast Guard to deploy a new class of unmanned patrol, surveillance, mapping, and surveying capabilities across its 11,000 km2 of territorial waters.

Operations are controlled from new purpose-built onshore Command Centres and are fully integrated into the SRT C5iSR maritime surveillance system.

Ocean Infinity has operated USVs for client projects since 2019. With deep operational experience from work in some of the most challenging maritime environments, Ocean Infinity's technology enables the remote and autonomous operation of the largest fleet of USVs and Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in active service today.

This, combined with the company's understanding of data capture and transfer at sea, has led to this ultimate platform tailored for the client's specific need in the demanding conditions of Kuwait, delivering ultra-high-performance robotics for beyond line of sight marine surveillance with live surveillance streaming fully integrated into their new MDA System.

This week, one of the KCG fleet of bespoke 14-metre, dual-hull NeedleFish USVs completed live demonstration exercises in open water in a special demonstration for His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior and Commodore Sheikh Mubarak, overall Commander of the Kuwait Coast Guard.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, says:“We are excited to see our NeedleFish USV rollout continue this week.

“This programme is another significant milestone for Ocean Infinity as we employ our deep operational experience and proven technology to support clients in new and more complex markets at a time when these capabilities are more relevant than ever.”