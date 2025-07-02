403
MCIT, MSDF Team Up To Promote Digital Culture, Family Unity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As Qatar continues its digital transformation, the importance of digital awareness as a cornerstone for family protection and safe technology use is growing. In response, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), has launched a new phase of cooperation to expand the reach of the national "SafeSpace" initiative. The ministries will work together to share "SafeSpace" content through MSDF platforms. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment to enhancing community digital literacy.
This cooperation marks a significant step toward institutional integration, combining MCIT's expertise in developing engaging awareness content with MSDF's ability to reach key segments of Qatari society. The initiative aims to equip parents, children, and youth with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.
As part of this collaboration, content from the "SafeSpace" digital safety initiative will be published periodically on MSDF's social media channels and official website. A unified visual identity will also be created to ensure the delivery of key messages to the intended audience.
"SafeSpace" is one of MCIT's initiatives designed to foster a secure digital environment for all users. It focuses on creating and distributing interactive awareness content addressing issues such as personal data protection, cyberbullying, digital blackmail, internet addiction, and the importance of family dialogue about technology use.
Duha Al Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at MCIT, stated: "Promoting responsible digital culture within the family is not just an awareness goal, it's a strategic necessity. Through "SafeSpace", we deliver well-crafted, simplified content that resonates with people's real lives. This collaboration with MSDF is an opportunity to amplify our messages and reach a wider segment of the community."
She added, "Achieving real societal impact requires joint action and institutional synergy. This collaboration represents a model of national partnership that supports digital safety, fosters responsible behavior, and empowers families to interact with technology safely and confidently. This step reflects a broader vision to empower families to fulfill their educational role in the digital age by providing accessible, reliable, and locally relevant awareness content."
Dhabya Al Meqbali, Director of the Family Development Department at MSDF, commented: "This cooperation with MCIT is a key milestone in our shared efforts to build a digitally aware society. We believe that protecting families in the digital age starts with education, and empowering parents with the right information is a modern form of social care. SafeSpace provides rich, purposeful content that helps families face digital challenges confidently and with balance-whether it's cyberbullying, privacy concerns, or screen addiction."
She added, "This collaboration reflects our commitment as a community-oriented institution to promoting educational and human values through modern awareness tools that are in tune with the rapid pace of digital transformation. We are dedicated to supporting this national initiative and aligning efforts with MCIT to enhance family stability and digital quality of life in Qatar."
This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both ministries to improving the digital well-being of society, based on the principle that awareness is a national responsibility that must be shared. The collaboration is expected to foster sustainable digital behavior, strengthen family dialogue, and empower individuals to engage with digital tools and the internet safely and constructively.
The collaboration also supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the human and social development pillars, recognizing digital awareness as a fundamental component of a productive, cohesive, and digitally capable society.
