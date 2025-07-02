Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits _ Half-Year Review Of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' Liquidity Contract

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2025 :



92466 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 46433,38 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:



75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 380177,12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st January 2025 to 30rd June 2025 the following operations were carried out:



721 purchase transactions 405 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented: