Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits _ Half-Year Review Of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' Liquidity Contract
| Investor Relations & Shareholders
Groupe MBWS
Emilie Drexler
...
Tél : +33 1 43 91 62 40
| Media
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurent Poinsot
... – ...
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME
150 index.
Attachment
-
Liquidity contract review - June 2025
