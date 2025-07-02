Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits _ Half-Year Review Of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' Liquidity Contract


2025-07-02 12:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charenton-le-Pont, July 2, 2025

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2025 :

  • 92466 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
  • 46433,38 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

  • 75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
  • 380177,12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st January 2025 to 30rd June 2025 the following operations were carried out:

  • 721 purchase transactions
  • 405 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 131651 shares and 442496,27 Euros for purchase transactions
  • 99724 shares and 326695,1 Euros for sale transactions
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME
150 index.

