Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Announces Theme And Sponsors -Welcome To The Literary Botanica
Aptly based in Little Caribbean, Brooklyn is known as the gateway to the diaspora and home to the largest concentration of Caribbean people outside the region. BCLF is a living, breathing affirmation of the Caribbean's enduring spirit, relevance and creative power. The organization charts that '“from Flatbush to Crown Heights, Brooklyn is not just where we gather; it is a diasporic crossroads where“gone foreign” becomes home and where the Caribbean story unfolds daily in food stalls, corner stores, and stoops filled with song.”
As a festival, BCLF's programming is intentionally fluid and unorthodox, mirroring the organic way Caribbean culture weaves through life itself. In its events, literature meets music, visual art, food culture, and oral tradition, challenging conventional boundaries and inviting audiences to feel Caribbean narratives, not merely hear them. This approach democratizes the story for new generations born in the diaspora who crave connection, context, and authenticity.
While the seventh annual BCLF Short Fiction Story Contest officially closed on July 1, 2025, its six guest judges, including UK-based editor Jacob Ross, and the US-domiciled Patricia Powell and Kei Miller, are adjudicating the entries for its two prizes, issued in the name of the late, acclaimed author Dr. Elizabeth Nunez. Winners will be announced during festival week, receiving cash awards, publication, and opportunities for global exposure.
The 2025 festival is made possible by the generous backing of Hawthornden Foundation, NYU, Brooklyn Arts Council, TSZ Limited, Story Shyft, Island Pops, and Poets & Writers. The Center for Fiction, Furious Flower Poetry Center, Greenlight Bookstore, Akashic Books and the Brooklyn Museum are among its programming partners, deepening community ties and expanding the festival's creative reach. Events will be hosted at the Center for Fiction in downtown Brooklyn, an institution dedicated to the craft and community of storytelling.
In typical BCLF fashion, the best of the Caribbean literary canon are expected to line the shelves of the Literary Botanica. Root & Remedy invites readers, writers, and seekers into a space where every panel is a ritual offering and every story a potent medicine. Readers, writers and bibliophiles are invited to come to Brooklyn not only to listen, but to be transformed.
Full programming and ticket information will be released in the coming weeks. Visit for updates, volunteer opportunities, and press materials.
