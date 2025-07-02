Elementium Awarded $100,000 Superboost Grant To Scale Production Of Next-Generation Battery Electrolytes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NSF Energy Storage Engine funding will support scale-up of advanced non-carbonate electrolytes for emerging battery chemistries

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elementium, an energy storage startup developing novel battery electrolytes compatible with next-generation lithium-ion chemistries, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will enable Elementium to advance the scale-up of its proprietary non-carbonate electrolyte formulations in collaboration with Corning Inc., a world-leading innovator in glass, ceramic and materials science.

The collaboration will help Elementium transition from lab-scale synthesis to pilot-scale production using Corning's Advanced-FlowTM Reactor (AFR) technology, which helps create faster and inherently safer reactions for battery materials.

Elementium's proprietary electrolyte platform is designed to address key challenges faced by conventional carbonate-based systems, including limited voltage stability, flammability, and electrochemical degradation. The company's formulations are engineered to be intrinsically compatible with a wide range of advanced cathode and anode materials, including silicon, lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC). This platform unlocks improved cycle life, faster charge rates and enhanced safety performance. With more than 30 customer validation projects underway - several of which are with Fortune 500 manufacturers - Elementium is now focused on commercial readiness to meet rising demand.

“This funding accelerates our ability to scale production of our next-generation electrolytes to meet the growing near-term demand from our U.S. customers,” said Matthew Dawson, Ph.D., CEO of Elementium.“Working with Corning's world-class team and AFR technology will allow us to demonstrate cost-effective synthesis at scale and lay the foundation for inherently safer domestic manufacturing of longer-lasting, higher-performing battery chemistries.”

SuperBoost is a signature initiative of the Energy Storage Engine, which supports early-stage companies in rapidly advancing promising energy storage technologies from proof-of-concept to commercial readiness. The program combines targeted funding with access to regional testbeds, technical partners and commercialization expertise.

The project will move Elementium's electrolyte synthesis to commercialization, validating both molecule synthesis and large-scale blending processes for commercial cell integration. Pending successful outcomes, the company aims to commission a 1 million kg/year manufacturing facility in the United States in 2026, enabling supply to key domestic customers in sectors ranging from consumer electronics to aerospace and electric mobility.

“Elementium's work to develop novel electrolytes aligns closely with our commitment to advancing inherently safer process technology and scalable battery technologies,” said Jamie Huang Chu, program director for energy materials at Corning.“We're pleased to collaborate on this SuperBoost-supported initiative and look forward to the progress it can drive across the broader energy storage ecosystem.”

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, director of the Translation Pillar for the Energy Storage Engine, emphasized the importance of scale-up support:“Elementium's chemistry addresses one of the most fundamental bottlenecks in next-generation battery development. This project showcases how strategic collaboration and infrastructure can help domestic startups rapidly move from the lab bench to market.”

Meera Sampath, CEO of the Energy Storage Engine, added,“SuperBoost is designed to catalyze the kind of scale-up activity that Elementium is now undertaking. By leveraging assets like Corning's AFR technology, we are building an ecosystem that supports manufacturing scale-up and positions upstate New York as a key player in the future of energy storage. Supporting technologies like Elementium's aligns directly with our mission to enable energy self-reliance, bolster national security, and drive regional economic growth.”

About Elementium

Elementium is a next-generation battery materials company focused on developing and scaling novel electrolyte formulations for advanced lithium-ion chemistries. The company's proprietary non-carbonate electrolytes are engineered to deliver enhanced safety, stability, and compatibility with emerging anode and cathode materials, including lithium metal, silicon, LMFP, NMC and sodium. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Elementium partners with leading battery manufacturers and global battery end-users to accelerate the transition to high-performance, cost-effective and domestically manufactured energy storage solutions.

For more information, visit .



Contact:

Matthew Dawson, Ph.D.

CEO, Elementium

Email: ...

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Griffiss Institute, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America's Battery Capital.

For more information on the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, visit .

Contact:

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D.

Translation Pillar Director

NSF Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine

...