Ateios Systems Secures Pilot Commercial Orders Of Solvent-Free LFP And Graphite Battery Electrodes

Rolls of Ateios' LFP and Graphite Electrodes

Delivering high-performance and quality LFP components to battery OEMs with a domestic supply chain and GWh production capabilities.

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ateios Systems, a leader in next-generation battery components, announced it has secured multiple commercial contracts to supply synthetic graphite (SG) anodes and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes to a Department of Defense–primed battery OEM and a major LFP manufacturer. The combined orders, up to 5 kWh, mark the first reported commercial sale of solvent-free electrodes, validating Ateios' ability to move new battery technologies from concept to production in under six months.These contracts precede the official launch of the company's RaiCore LFP electrodes this fall and represent a significant milestone in Ateios' expansion into the rapidly growing LFP battery market, projected to reach $125 billion by 2032. Built on the proprietary RaiCure platform, RaiCore electrodes offer higher energy density, higher capacity retention, and lower costs, while eliminating toxic solvents and PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as“forever chemicals.” The launch builds on momentum from the updated RaiCore LCO Gen 3, which was introduced at the International Battery Seminar in March 2025 and recently reached a manufacturing milestone of 50 meters per minute .“This is a proud moment for our team and a potential new blueprint for the battery industry,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems.“We secured our first commercial volume order with less than ten percent of the capital typically required in this space. Our team gathered specifications, delivered customized samples, and closed the order within four months-demonstrating both the speed and flexibility of our platform.”As battery manufacturers navigate shifting tariffs and increased pressure to localize and decarbonize their supply chains, Ateios' U.S.-sourced components offer a strategic edge. RaiCore electrodes are manufactured via domestic supply chains across North America, Europe, and Asia-helping reduce logistics costs and ensure compliance with industrial policy incentives.Ateios also acknowledges the support of the National Science Foundation's Energy Storage Engine. A $350,000 SuperBoost Grant awarded in 2024 played a critical role in accelerating the development of solvent-free electrodes and scaling a U.S.-based supply chain for advanced battery materials. With this milestone, Ateios continues to drive the shift toward cleaner, faster, and more scalable battery manufacturing-now supporting LFP, NMC, and LCO chemistries across key global markets.To request a sample of RaiCore electrodes or batteries powered by RaiCore, contact .... For more information, visit .About Ateios Systems:Ateios Systems is at the forefront of innovative battery manufacturing technology. The company is committed to developing high-performance, cost-competitive battery components that seamlessly integrate into existing manufacturing processes. This provides battery OEMs and their customers with access to next-generation energy solutions, ensuring enhanced performance and sustainability without the need for extensive retooling or process changes.

