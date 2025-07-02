403
Revolver, Dubai’s Hottest Fire Driven Modern Indian Grill, Teams up with Emirati-Owned, Maisan15 for a One-Night-Only Feast of Flavours
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (2 July 2025): Revolver Dubai’s pop-up series returns this summer with its most artistic and soulful collaboration yet. For one night only, on Thursday, July 17th at 7PM, Revolver teams up with beloved neighbourhood gem Maisan15 for a dinner experience that fuses open-fire Indian flair with Levantine comfort. This twelve-course set menu is a celebration of culinary craftsmanship, community, and creative spirit, blending spice, smoke and storytelling into a night th’t’s anything but ordinary.
Since launching in Dubai earlier this year, Revolver has been on a mission to shake up the ’ity’s culinary scene with a dynamic series of one-night-only pop-ups that throw out the rulebook and invite some of the ’egion’s most exciting chefs to take over its fire-led kitchen. Following memorable collaborations with Chef Ali Yazdi and Chef Reif Othman, each event has celebrated fearless flavour and boundary-breaking cooking in an intimate, high-energy setting. With every edition, Revolver continues to prove that the best nights’out don’t always come with an encore.
The next chapter in this series sees Chef Jitin Joshi of Revolver join forces with Chef Rita Soueidan of Maisan15. Toge’her, they’ve crafted an unexpected journey through twelve punchy, playful courses, showcasing a menu that weaves together heritage, technique and instinct. From Duck Fat Potatoes with Kashmiri Chilli to a soul-warming Black Cod Sayadieh, and an indulgent Flourless Chocolate and Cardamom Cake, this is mezze reimagined, where Levant meets spice, and tradition meets fire.
Expect a multi-sensory ride through hot and cold mezze, layered mains, and decadent desserts, all seasoned with stories and served’at the chef’s counter. Dishes like Vine Leaf Rice with shiitake and cumin raita and Chickpea & Fennel Falafel with pickled kohlrabi re’lect Maisan15’s earthy, produce-forward cooking, while Revolver brings the heat with bold signatures like Charred Chicken Musakhan and Lamb Rib Nihari with Levant pickles.
The menu, priced at AED 350, is both a homage and a remix’ combining Rita’s Levanti’e roots and Jitin’s mastery of fire-led Indian cuisine with seasonal ingredients and p’ayful twists. There’s Lentil Hummus topped with short rib and pomegranate molasses, and a reimagined Baba Ghanoush lifted with curry leaf furikake. On the sweeter side, a fragrant Burnt Citrus dessert rounds off the experience with orange blossom and saffron yoghurt.
The collaboration with Maisan15 marks a deeply personal moment for Revolver. Nestled in a leafy courtyard in Al Barsha South, Maisan15 is a cult favourite, a café-gallery hybrid founded by artist Rami Farook tha’’s as much a creative hub as it is a restaurant. With Chef Rita at the helm, it has quietly built a reputation for soul-nourishing dishes, warm hospitality and a fiercely loyal community. Bringing Maisa’15’s essence into Rev’lver’s kitchen is a convergence of two philosophies built on heart, heat, and a love for the unexpected.
With limited seating and no repeats, this is a one-night kitchen takeover, a meeting of minds, and a rare chance to see two distinct culinary styles collide. Book now and taste the magic before it disappears.
