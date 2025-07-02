Maruti, Hyundai See Dip In Domestic Sales, Export Demand Rises In Q1 FY26

Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales in June 2025; however, the company reported a 22 per cent increase in exports. According to company data, total domestic passenger vehicle sales fell to 1,18,906 units in June 2025 compared to 1,37,160 units in the same month last year. This marks a drop of 13.3 per cent year-on-year for June.

The decline in sales was also visible in the first quarter of FY2025-26. From April to June 2025, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,93,572 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, compared to 4,19,114 units sold in the same period of FY2024-25. This represents about a 6.1 per cent decline in sales during the quarter.

The sharpest fall was seen in the Mini and Compact car segments. Mini cars like Alto and S-Presso saw sales drop to 6,414 units in June 2025, down from 9,395 units a year ago. Compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR also saw a decline in sales to 54,177 units, down from 64,049 units in June 2024.

Together, the Mini and Compact segments fell from 73,444 units to 60,591 units, indicating a weak demand in small car categories.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales also saw a marginal drop, while export sales increased to 37,842 units in June 2025, up from 31,033 units a year ago.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales (including PV and LCV) stood at 1,21,339 units in June 2025, compared to 1,39,918 units in June 2024, showing a broader decline in local demand.

Despite the dip in domestic sales, export performance showed growth, which helped the company limit the impact on total sales. The company exported 96,972 vehicles in April-June 2025 versus 70,560 vehicles in the same period in the previous year, a 22 per cent increase the other hand, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sold 60,924 units in June 2025, out of which 44,024 units were sold in India and 16,900 units were exported.

In the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (April to June), Hyundai sold 1,80,399 units in total. This included 1,32,259 units in domestic sales and 48,140 units in exports.

Hyundai also achieved a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in exports during Q1 of FY2026, increasing from 42,600 units last year to 48,140 units this year.

Exports made up 26.7 per cent of Hyundai's total sales, showing the company's growing focus on international markets. SUVs played a big role in Hyundai's domestic sales, contributing 67.6 per cent of total sales in India during June 2025.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said,“In the domestic market, the geopolitical situation continued to affect the market sentiment with domestic sales registering 44,024 units in June 2025.”

He added,“As we come closer to the beginning of production at the Talegaon plant, we remain cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery of demand, supported by reduction in repo rates and improving liquidity on account of cut in CRR. We are closely watching the global geopolitical scenario and are committed to delivering value and innovation to our customers across both domestic and export markets.”