Fineshare Launches Singify V2: Empowering Everyone For Personalized And Consistent Music Creation

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineshare, a state-of-the-art AI audio technology company, announces the official launch of Singify V2, an innovative AI Song Generator. A highly anticipated AI Singer feature also debuts alongside this update, aiming to deliver a personalized and continuous music creation experience for enthusiasts and professional creators worldwide. Meanwhile, this update introduces a suite of music tools that are practical and useful to enhance efficiency in music editing and production.

Singify V2 marks a significant leap forward in continuous and personalized music creation, tackling challenges like high entry barriers, time-consuming processes and maintaining vocal consistency in conventional songwriting. Leveraging this AI Singer feature, users can create their custom AI singer in just one minute, capable of performing any song with their preferred vocal style, crafting a unique singing experience. On top of that, the upgraded Singify V2 integrates the entire music production process-composition, arrangement, lyrics, and vocals-into a seamless AI-powered workflow. Users can generate unique, original songs by inputting text prompts, uploading images or videos, or humming a melody, drastically lowering the music creation barriers. For more details about the new features, please visit the official Singify website: .

"Music generation without customizable vocals is akin to opening a mystery box-you never know what you're going to get. This uncertainty prevents creators from achieving precise control over style, emotion, and expression, making it difficult to establish their unique musical identity," stated Jared, CEO and Co-Founder of Fineshare.

Say Goodbye to Professional Equipment! Everyone Can Create Fantastic Music with Ease

All-in-One AI Music Tools

Singify brings together over 20 music tools, integrating all essential music creation functions into a single platform, delivering a truly all-in-one music production experience. This includes, but is not limited to, an advanced AI Stem Splitter , meticulously engineered to dissect complex audio tracks into their constituent instrumental and vocal stems. From initial inspiration to final output, Singify offers comprehensive support, making music creation simpler, faster, and more enjoyable than ever before.

Create Your AI Singer in Just One Minute

With just a few simple steps, users can create their custom AI singer in under a minute and have it perform any song using their preferred vocal style. This feature not only shortens creation time but also enables users to craft truly personalized music, fully satisfying the pursuit of uniqueness and creativity.

High-Quality Song Generation

Powered by an advanced Singify Aria model, Singify Aria V2 is capable of producing full songs up to four minutes long, with multi-language lyrics to appeal to a global audience. Crucially, users can customize their songs with a rich array of musical styles and emotional settings, achieving professional-grade auditory results.

A Diverse Music Community: Connecting Creators and Listeners

Beyond music creation, Singify is committed to fostering a vibrant, diverse and inclusive music community. Here, creators can swiftly compose their songs using the AI Singer feature, which they can then share with other music enthusiasts on the platform, get constructive feedback, generate fresh musical ideas, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Free to Try

Singify comes with an innovative Rewards Center mechanism to encourage broader user engagement in AI-powered music creation. It allows users to access core features at minimal or even no cost by earning coins through simple tasks like daily check-ins and participating in song creation challenges. Accumulated coins can be redeemed for various in-platform rewards, including the ability to generate at least 10 high-quality, full-length AI songs for free.

How to Access Singify

Singify V2 is now available, with flexible subscription plans to meet diverse user needs. Please visit the official Singify website at pricing to explore the tools and start creating.

About Fineshare :

Fineshare is an AI audio technology company that offers various services such as voice generator, voice changer, music generation, text-to-speech, sound effect generator, and more for individuals and businesses. It helps them showcase themselves more expressively in the ever-expanding virtual world.

