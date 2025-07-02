Training Facilities For Women's Platoon Inaugurated At Rapid Intervention Brigade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Training facilities for the women's platoon of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade were inaugurated on Wednesday, in the presence of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army officers.The facilities, which were established in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration and the Canadian government, aim to provide "an integrated and supportive training environment for the brigade's female personnel."Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Brigade Commander Brigadier General Mahmoud Miqdadi thanked the Canadian government for its support in setting up and equipping the training center.Miqdadi called it a n important step to empower women in the military and enhance their role in various fields, reiterating a commitment to strengthening military cooperation with friendly countries to serve shared goals.For his part, Canadian Defense Attaché in Amman Colonel Robert Foster highlighted the depth of the longstanding partnership between the two countries' armed forces, which supports women's roles in the military through providing a professional environment to empower them and develop their skills. He stressed Canada's continued operational and logistical support for Jordan's military.The new training building houses offices, classrooms, and an infantry training area designed according to high engineering standards, creating an effective and comfortable environment to enhance the platoon's efficiency and readiness.