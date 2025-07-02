Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Commissioning process starts of Turkey’s nuclear powers

Commissioning process starts of Turkey’s nuclear powers


2025-07-02 07:56:24
(MENAFN) According to reports, the first reactor unit at Türkiye’s inaugural nuclear power facility, Akkuyu, has officially entered the commissioning phase, as confirmed by the project’s lead official on Tuesday.

"Despite some challenges, everything is progressing according to schedule," said Anton Dedusenko, chairman of the Board of Directors of Akkuyu Nuclear Joint Stock Company, during remarks made at the 11th Nuclear Power Plants Summit in Istanbul.

Dedusenko, who also leads Rusatom Energy International, noted that plans are in place to carry out initial preparations this year to link the first unit's switchyard with the national power grid.

He explained that the main construction work for Unit 1, which has a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, has been finalized and that the unit is now undergoing test operations. He described this phase as "a very important period for a nuclear power unit."

The official emphasized the future significance of the Akkuyu plant in aiding Türkiye’s long-term climate goals, particularly the aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053. He stated the facility is expected to cut the nation’s carbon emissions by 20%.

"This is a very significant contribution," he added.


MENAFN02072025000045017281ID1109751334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search