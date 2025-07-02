403
Eurozone Jobless Rate Climbs to 6.3 Percent in May
(MENAFN) Unemployment in the eurozone climbed to 6.3% in May, up from 6.2% in April, according to Eurostat's latest data released Wednesday.
Across the EU, the jobless rate remained stable at 5.9% in May 2025, unchanged from the previous month.
Eurostat estimates that 13 million individuals were unemployed in the EU in May, including 10.8 million within the euro area.
Unemployment rose by 48,000 in the EU compared to April, with the eurozone seeing an increase of 54,000 in the same period.
Among young people, 2.8 million individuals aged 25 and under were jobless in the EU, with 2.3 million of them in the eurozone.
The youth unemployment rate for May stood at 14.8% in the EU, slightly higher than the 14.7% recorded in April, while the euro area’s youth jobless rate rose to 14.4%, up from 14.3% the previous month.
Spain recorded the highest unemployment rate in May at 10.8%, while Malta posted the lowest rate at 2.7%.
The eurozone, or EA20, comprises EU nations that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
