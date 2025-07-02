Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market 2034: Statistics, Revenue, Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Epidemiology, Therapies, Treatment, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market"Myasthenia gravis companies such as Horizon Therapeutics, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, COUR Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Summary

The Myasthenia Gravis market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 4,950 million in 2023 and is projected to grow substantially through 2034. In 2023, there were around 287,000 diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM, with about 129,000 cases in the United States alone, both expected to rise at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Market expansion is driven by increasing prevalence, advances in diagnostics, and the pipeline of novel therapies from key players such as UCB Pharma, Argenx, and Horizon Therapeutics. Emerging treatments-including Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, and Descartes-08-are anticipated to significantly contribute to market growth by addressing existing therapeutic gaps in this rare autoimmune disorder, underscoring the need for enhanced disease management and patient care frameworks.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights Report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, myasthenia gravis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted myasthenia gravis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

The dynamics of the myasthenia gravis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major myasthenia gravis market share @ Myasthenia Gravis Market Report

Key Takeaways from the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the myasthenia gravis market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

The Myasthenia Gravis market's total size in the 7MM reached approximately USD 4,950 million in 2023. Projections indicate a substantial growth during the forecast period.

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis in the United States was approximately 129 thousand in 2023, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

Leading myasthenia gravis companies such as Horizon Therapeutics, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, COUR Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel myasthenia gravis drugs that can be available in the myasthenia gravis market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for myasthenia gravis treatment include DAS-001, Amifampridine Phosphate, MuSK-CAART, Nipocalimab, Efgartigimod IV, Rozanolixizumab, ALXN1720, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, Zilucoplan (RA101495), and others.

In April 2025, Impressive findings from the Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05737160) evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Telitacicept (also known as RC18; brand name: 泰爱®) in individuals with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) were presented during the Late-Breaking Science Session at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

In March 2025, Immunovant has opted not to seek regulatory approval for its myasthenia gravis (MG) therapy, batoclimab, even though the Phase III trial achieved its primary goal of reducing disease symptoms. Instead, the company plans to use the trial data to support the advancement of its alternative candidate, IMVT-1402. The Phase III randomized study (NCT05403541) evaluated the effects of weekly or bi-weekly batoclimab dosing in acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive (AChR+) patients, measuring improvements through the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score over 12 weeks.

In March 2025, The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) welcomes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the expanded indication of Alexion/AstraZeneca's eculizumab (Soliris) for pediatric patients aged six years and older with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. This landmark approval makes Soliris the first and only treatment available for pediatric patients living with this debilitating neuromuscular disease.

In January 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics has secured an agreement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) process for its phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08, an mRNA cell therapy candidate for myasthenia gravis (MG).

In December 2024, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. an Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Eculizumab in Pediatric Patients With Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

In October 2023, UCB S.A., a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, announced that ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan) received U.S. FDA approval for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive. This approval marks a significant advancement in the treatment of gMG, offering a targeted therapy for patients who previously had limited options

In September 2023, Recipharm AB announced a strategic partnership with AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L. to advance the development of a new therapy for myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder. This collaboration focuses on scaling up the manufacturing capabilities for myasthenia gravis treatments, ensuring greater production capacity to meet growing patient needs.

In April 2023, Global biotechnology leader CSL Behring received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a 50mL/10gm prefilled syringe for Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid). In September 2022, Ultomiris (ravulizumab) received approval in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the neuromuscular junction, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue. This condition arises when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the receptors responsible for receiving nerve signals in the muscles, impairing their ability to contract properly. The exact cause of myasthenia gravis remains unknown, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. It is not directly inherited, but a family history of the condition can increase the risk.

The hallmark symptom of myasthenia gravis is muscle weakness, which tends to worsen with activity and improve with rest. Common myasthenia gravis symptoms include drooping eyelids, double vision, difficulty in swallowing, slurred speech, and weakness in the arms and legs. Symptoms can vary widely among individuals and can also fluctuate, making diagnosis and management challenging. Diagnosing myasthenia gravis can be challenging, as its symptoms can mimic other conditions. Physicians typically start with a detailed medical history and a physical examination. Specialized tests, such as electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies, can help confirm the presence of neuromuscular dysfunction.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving myasthenia gravis epidemiology trends @ Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiological Insights

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation

The myasthenia gravis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current myasthenia gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The myasthenia gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Gender-Specific Cases Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Antibodies-Specific Cases

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

The treatment of myasthenia gravis typically involves a multi-faceted approach aimed at managing its symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life. The cornerstone of myasthenia gravis treatment is the use of medications, most commonly acetylcholinesterase inhibitors like pyridostigmine, which enhance communication between nerve and muscle cells. Immunosuppressive drugs, such as corticosteroids, azathioprine, or mycophenolate mofetil, may also be prescribed to reduce the immune system's attack on the neuromuscular junction.

In more severe cases or during myasthenia gravis crises, where symptoms become life-threatening, treatments like intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) or plasmapheresis may be employed to rapidly suppress the immune response. Additionally, some patients benefit from surgical interventions, such as thymectomy, to remove the thymus gland, which is often implicated in myasthenia gravis. It's essential for myasthenia gravis patients to work closely with healthcare professionals to tailor their treatment plans to their specific needs, as responses to medications and therapies can vary significantly among individuals. Regular follow-up appointments and adjustments to treatment are typically necessary to effectively manage this chronic autoimmune disorder.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for myasthenia gravis @ Drugs for Myasthenia Gravis Treatment

Myasthenia Gravis Therapies and Key Companies



Tolebrutinib: Sanofi

Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Mezagitamab (TAK-079): Takeda

DAS-001: DAS Therapeutics, Inc.

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Zilucoplan: UCB Biopharma

Subcutaneous Efgartigimod: Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics

Uplizna (Inebilizumab): Horizon Therapeutics

Enspryng (Satralizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

To know more about clinical trials, visit @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Drugs

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics

The myasthenia gravis market dynamics have undergone significant changes in recent years. Several key factors shape the dynamics of the myasthenia gravis market. Firstly, increased awareness and improved diagnostic methods have led to a growing number of myasthenia gravis cases being identified. This has expanded the patient pool, driving the demand for myasthenia gravis treatments and therapies. Secondly, the pharmaceutical industry has responded to this demand with ongoing research and development efforts to create more effective and targeted therapies for MG. The introduction of novel drugs and biologics has brought new hope to myasthenia gravis patients, providing a more diverse range of treatment options.

Thirdly, the competitive landscape of the myasthenia gravis market has intensified. Pharmaceutical companies are striving to gain a competitive edge through innovation, pricing strategies, and market access. This competition has the potential to drive both innovation and affordability for myasthenia gravis treatments. Lastly, patient advocacy groups and support organizations have become influential in driving awareness and research funding for myasthenia gravis. They contribute to shaping the myasthenia gravis market dynamics by pushing for improved treatment options and patient-centric approaches.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the myasthenia gravis market. Despite advancements, myasthenia gravis still lacks a definitive cure. This limitation in treatment options poses a significant barrier to both patients and pharmaceutical companies aiming to develop more effective therapies. The development of new myasthenia gravis treatments is a costly and time-consuming process. High research and development costs can deter smaller pharmaceutical companies from entering the myasthenia gravis market, limiting innovation.

Stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval can slow down the introduction of new myasthenia gravis treatments. The need for extensive clinical trials and regulatory approvals can be a barrier to timely access for patients. Many myasthenia gravis patients face challenges in accessing specialized healthcare and treatments. The cost of myasthenia gravis therapies can be prohibitive, especially for those without adequate insurance coverage or financial resources.

Scope of Myasthenia Gravis Market Report:



Study Period: 2020–2034

Myasthenia Gravis Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies: DAS-MG, Inc, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Argenx, UCB Pharma, Alexion, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Cartesian Therapeutics, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies: DAS-001, Amifampridine Phosphate, MuSK-CAART, Nipocalimab, Efgartigimod IV, Rozanolixizumab, ALXN1720, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, Zilucoplan (RA101495), and others

Therapeutic Assessment: Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and emerging therapies

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Myasthenia Gravis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about myasthenia gravis drugs in development @ Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Myasthenia Gravis Market Key Insights

2. Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction

3. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Myasthenia Gravis Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Myasthenia Gravis Treatment and Management

7. Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Myasthenia Gravis Patient Journey

9. Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Drugs

10. Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis

12. Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views on Myasthenia Gravis

15. Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

16. Myasthenia Gravis SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.