Croatia Poliklinika: Croatia Transforms Bus Stops Into Waiting Rooms And Digital Billboards Into AI Screening Tools

MENAFN - PR Newswire)In Croatia, nearly half the population unknowingly faces potential spine issues. Reluctance to seek professional help has led to what is commonly known as a silent pandemic, hurting the nation's collective spine with alarming numbers. But now, we made sure the innovation steps in where the hesitation prevails.said Dr. Tatjana Kujundžić, head of Croatia Polyclinics.

Here's how it works: passers-by stand in front of an interactive digital billboard equipped with computer vision and AI-powered software. The system scans their posture by analyzing the alignment of the neck, mid-back, and lower spine through eight key points. Within seconds, it detects potential problems and provides immediate feedback, both visual and numeric, highlighting any areas of concern. If an issue is identified, the screen prompts the individual to book an appointment with a physiotherapist on the spot via a QR code, turning what might have been a casual wait for the bus into proactive health action.

The campaign has had an extraordinary impact. Key outcomes so far include:



77.9% of Croatia's population reached by the campaign

106,642 people completed an on-the-spot posture check

46% increase in specialist spinal check-ups nationwide Immediate behavior change - during the scan, 97% of people instinctively corrected their posture , indicating instant awareness, the first step toward lasting habit change

" With this campaign, Croatia isn't just addressing a local health crisis – it's redefining the role of advertising in society, " added Davor Bruketa , creative director of the agency behind the project. "People used to watch ads, but now ads are watching out for people."

Croatia Poliklinika (Croatia Polyclinics) is a renowned and well-equipped healthcare institution operating a network of nine polyclinics across Croatia. It provides comprehensive medical services across 22 specialities (with over 100 types of specialist examinations and 700 diagnostic procedures).

