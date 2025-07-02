Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Sign Language Training In Asmara


2025-07-02 06:12:36
MENAFN


Sign language training programs lasting from three to six months have been provided to 12 teachers and 55 students of Denden High School in Asmara.

Mr. Daniel Habte, director of the school, stated that the objective of the training was to facilitate communication with hearing-impaired individuals in general, and with students in particular.

The event featured presentations and performances reflecting the knowledge the students gained from the training.

Mr. Hagos Kidane, from the Central Region education office, said that in the 2024/2025 academic year, Denden High School provided educational opportunities to 14 students with hearing impairments, and that the training will play a significant role in improving the teaching and learning process for these students.

The trainees, expressing appreciation for the training opportunity provided, also affirmed their readiness to apply their training to assist hearing-impaired students in their school.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN02072025004934011406ID1109750966

