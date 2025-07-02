403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China asks its people to not travel to Iran despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) China has once again urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran, despite a ceasefire currently in place between Tehran and Israel, as reported by state-run media on Wednesday.
According to a news agency, the Chinese Embassy in Iran released a new advisory, warning nationals to postpone any travel plans to Iran for the time being due to ongoing security risks.
The advisory noted that while hostilities between Israel and Iran have ceased, the overall situation on the ground remains unstable and unpredictable.
This message reinforces an earlier recommendation from China’s Foreign Ministry advising citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran.
The embassy further advised Chinese citizens who are already in Iran to remain vigilant, follow all safety precautions, stay prepared for emergencies, and avoid high-risk or sensitive locations.
The conflict between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with its own retaliatory attacks.
The United States also entered the conflict, reportedly striking three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
After 12 days of fighting, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to the hostilities.
According to a news agency, the Chinese Embassy in Iran released a new advisory, warning nationals to postpone any travel plans to Iran for the time being due to ongoing security risks.
The advisory noted that while hostilities between Israel and Iran have ceased, the overall situation on the ground remains unstable and unpredictable.
This message reinforces an earlier recommendation from China’s Foreign Ministry advising citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran.
The embassy further advised Chinese citizens who are already in Iran to remain vigilant, follow all safety precautions, stay prepared for emergencies, and avoid high-risk or sensitive locations.
The conflict between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with its own retaliatory attacks.
The United States also entered the conflict, reportedly striking three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
After 12 days of fighting, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to the hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment