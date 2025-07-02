Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China asks its people to not travel to Iran despite ceasefire

2025-07-02 05:36:11
(MENAFN) China has once again urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran, despite a ceasefire currently in place between Tehran and Israel, as reported by state-run media on Wednesday.

According to a news agency, the Chinese Embassy in Iran released a new advisory, warning nationals to postpone any travel plans to Iran for the time being due to ongoing security risks.
The advisory noted that while hostilities between Israel and Iran have ceased, the overall situation on the ground remains unstable and unpredictable.

This message reinforces an earlier recommendation from China’s Foreign Ministry advising citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran.

The embassy further advised Chinese citizens who are already in Iran to remain vigilant, follow all safety precautions, stay prepared for emergencies, and avoid high-risk or sensitive locations.

The conflict between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with its own retaliatory attacks.

The United States also entered the conflict, reportedly striking three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

After 12 days of fighting, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to the hostilities.

