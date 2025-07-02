Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Loses Key Midfielder Ana Vitória For Women's Copa América Yaya Steps In


2025-07-02 05:00:46
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's national women's soccer team will play the 2025 Copa América without one of its main midfielders, Ana Vitória. The Brazilian Football Confederation announced on July 1 that Ana Vitória suffered a right hamstring injury.

Medical tests confirmed she cannot recover in time for the tournament. Coach Arthur Elias quickly called up Yaya, a 22-year-old midfielder from Corinthians.

Yaya was already training with the team as part of a group preparing for the competition. She now moves into the main squad. The 2025 Women's Copa América takes place in Quito, Ecuador, from July 12 to August 2.

Ten South American teams will compete. Brazil is the favorite, having won eight of the last nine tournaments. The team's first match is against Venezuela on July 13.

This year, the tournament does not decide who goes to the next Women's World Cup. Instead, the top two teams will qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Teams finishing third to fifth will earn spots at the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.


Ana Vitória's Injury Tests Brazil's Depth in High-Altitude Copa Clash
Ana Vitória's absence is important because she brings experience and stability to Brazil's midfield. Her injury means the team must rely more on younger players like Yaya. Yaya has shown promise at Corinthians and already has experience with the national team.

Playing in Quito brings extra challenges. The city sits over 2,800 meters above sea level. The high altitude makes it harder for players to breathe and perform at their best. Teams must prepare carefully to adjust to these conditions.

The Copa América is not just about winning a trophy. It is also a chance for players to prove themselves and attract attention from international clubs and sponsors. For Brazil , the tournament is a key part of its plan to stay at the top of South American women's soccer.

Ana Vitória's injury changes Brazil's plans, but it also gives young talent a chance to shine. The team's performance in Ecuador will show how well Brazil can adapt and keep its leading position in the region.

