International Securities Settlement & Global Custody Training Course Stay Updated On Mifid, T2S, And Emerging Industry Initiatives (ONLINE EVENT: August 18-20, 2025)
Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Securities Settlement & Global Custody" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and global custody services as well as operational risks involved.
You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.
Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes.
The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises. You will also learn about the impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and upcoming T1S initiatives on the market.
What will you learn
By attending this program you will gain:
- Practical understanding of international securities settlement processes and custodial services, key players and concepts and relationships between them A clear understanding of the operational risks involved in these two services An update on recent developments of international securities settlement and custodial services including Target 2 Settlements and MiFID An understanding and appreciation of the communication processes between all the parties involved in a given transaction
Who Should Attend:
Professionals from Custodial and Investment Banks, Exchanges, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds and Endowments and other institutional investors from the following departments:
- Custody Services Settlements Transactions & Processing Compliance Risk Management Credit Risk Operations Reporting IT Customer Relationship
Key Topics Covered:
- Securities settlement - exploring key concepts and market context The relationship between exchanges and clearing houses Trade cycle stages Understanding the role of a settlement department The role of payment systems in securities settlements Settlement process including pre-settlement, settlement and reconciliation processes European switch to T2S (TARGET 2 Securities) and upcoming T1S settlement system Timing in cash management and Forex exchange The role and operations of CLS - Continuous Linked Settlement Global custody and derivatives clearing Core and value added services in global custody Identifying and managing risks in clearing, global custody and settlement The impact of 'Corporate actions ' in custody services Key legal issues MiFID Directive Exploring industry trends
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment