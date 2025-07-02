403
AI Revolutionizes Türkiye’s Transportation, Communication
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to expand rapidly, revolutionizing every facet of life, with particular impact on transportation and communication, according to Türkiye’s Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloglu. Speaking to media, Uraloglu emphasized that the nation's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has released a report exploring both the risks and rewards of AI and big data technologies.
"AI is emerging in communications, health, finance, production, transportation, agriculture, trade, education, energy, and human resources," Uraloglu said. "We’re continuing our efforts to use AI at the highest level to enhance all modes of transportation – the biggest change so far has been in aviation with autonomous flight systems."
He further explained that significant strides are being made in Türkiye to leverage AI and big data, with notable advancements already in place.
"We use AI in airports to highways, tunnels to base stations, the e-Government application to cargo," he remarked. "The Automatic Train Inspection Station system will also be equipped with AI to detect potential malfunctions before they occur and send early warnings to maintenance teams."
“We aim to use all the advantages of the digital world in all layers of transportation and communication,” he further noted.
Uraloglu also highlighted the growing role of big data, particularly as digitalization accelerates across sectors. The ability to process large data sets offers valuable insights for businesses and institutions, driving improvements in consumer behavior analysis, marketing strategies, and overall operational efficiency.
"Thanks to machine and deep learning, we can analyze large data sets, solve complex problems, and make predictions in many sectors, from healthcare to finance and from manufacturing to transportation," Uraloglu explained.
However, while AI and big data present opportunities for progress, Uraloglu acknowledged that their growth raises important ethical concerns. Issues such as privacy, bias, discrimination, accountability, and human oversight need to be addressed to ensure these technologies benefit humanity in a responsible manner.
