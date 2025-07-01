Israeli Forces Arrest 33 Palestinians, Continue Demolitions In West Bank, Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, July 1 (Petra) – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday carried out a large-scale campaign of raids and arrests, detaining 33 Palestinians in multiple areas of the occupied West Bank, amid ongoing home demolitions targeting Palestinian properties.According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPC), the raids were conducted with heavy gunfire in Jenin, Tulkarm, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, al-Bireh, and Nablus, with the detained individuals described by Israeli forces as "wanted."In occupied Jerusalem, Israel's policy of forced displacement persisted as a Jerusalemite family was compelled to self-demolish their home in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Jerusalem Governorate reported the occupation municipality forced Mahmoud Burqan to demolish his family's 100-square-meter home in Wadi Yasul, which had housed 7 people for five years.Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished a 350-square-meter house in Ezbet Salman village, south of Qalqilya, citing unlicensed construction. In Al-Auja, north of Jericho, occupation forces also razed a house and commercial stores owned by Yasser Nujoum, according to the local municipality.These actions come amid an ongoing escalation against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as local authorities warn of worsening humanitarian and security conditions in the region.