Natilus Debuts Revolutionary Interior Design For The HORIZON Blended-Wing Passenger Aircraft

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natilus , a U.S. aerospace manufacturer of blended-wing body aircraft, today unveiled the much-anticipated interior design for its flagship 200-passenger aircraft, the HORIZON , which is designed to elevate passenger air travel and serve as a competitor to the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 321 NEO in the narrowbody space.

The HORIZON will be equipped with three video conference pods, designed to be Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with both video and phone calls to create a 'work-from-sky' experience.

Deluxe Club Seating allows for passengers to sit two-by-two facing each other, perfect for families traveling with small children.

Natilus's BWB design offers 40% more interior capacity, which the HORIZON utilizes to make air travel more comfortable and enjoyable. Intended to have a largely customizable layout to meet the needs of each individual airline and its customer base, the HORIZON is reimagining what air travel can be with the introduction of innovative spaces for business travelers to families.

Work from the Sky in HORIZON's Video Conference Pods

For the first time on commercial aircraft, the HORIZON will be equipped with three video conference pods that act as conference rooms for the business-oriented passengers. The pods will be compatible with both video and phone calls and will be Wi-Fi-enabled, so that passengers can continue to collaborate and be productive during flight.

Families Take Center Stage with Club Seating

The HORIZON will also include Deluxe Club Seating, where a family of four can comfortably sit two-by-two facing each other, making it easy to communicate, play, and share experiences throughout the flight. No longer limited by the dreaded middle seat, the club seating is attractive for airlines looking to cater to family units with small children.

Intelligent Lighting Connected to Infotainment

The HORIZON will be equipped with an intelligent lighting system with simulated skylights and windows that can be customized to a seating zone, mimicking natural light or ambient lighting to ease the impact of jetlag. The lighting can also be coordinated with the infotainment screens to create an immersive entertainment experience.

HORIZON: Benefits of 40% More Capacity

With its unique blended-wing body design, the dramatic gains in interior cabin space translate to an entirely new experience for passengers. In this new design, the HORIZON boasts:



Luxe, lie-flat first class seats that allow travelers to rest during long-haul flights, evoking a sense of a private retreat;

Economy seats where every passenger enjoys their own dedicated seat with back-of-seat infotainment systems, featuring a wide selection of movies, music, and connectivity options to make the journey as enjoyable as it is efficient;

Tall ceiling heights at 7.5 feet to make the cabin feel even more spacious; and Eight exit doors for ease of egress, with the possibility for carriers to opt for double doors.

"The HORIZON is an innovative aircraft that ushers in a new era of air travel, offering significantly more interior space-which we've used to create a more comfortable and enjoyable cabin," said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and Co-founder of Natilus. "This aircraft will provide our commercial airline customers with the ultimate platform to elevate the passenger experience."

About Natilus

Natilus is a San Diego-based developer of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. Natilus's BWB aircraft unlocks improved aviation economics by reducing fuel consumption by 30% while increasing payload capability by 40%.The Natilus team is comprised of innovators from General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Skunkworks, SpaceX, and Piper Aircraft. Learn more at natilus .

