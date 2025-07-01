Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian FM Expresses Pessimism About Moscow-Kyiv Truce By End Of 2025

2025-07-01 04:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed very little optimism about the possibility of reaching a truce in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by the end of this year.

In statement, Tajani said that Moscow remains determined to continue the war, thanks to its defense-oriented economy and its large, well-funded army, noting that Russia has been unable to achieve what it wants since the beginning of the war.

The Italian minister stressed the need to take more decisive economic measures and impose more sanctions on Russia, reiterating his support for US mediation despite the fact that it is an extremely difficult task.

He highlighted the importance of Western aid to Kyiv, noting that Rome will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on July 10-11, with the participation of dozens of heads of state and public and private companies.

