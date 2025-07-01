403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian FM Expresses Pessimism About Moscow-Kyiv Truce By End Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed very little optimism about the possibility of reaching a truce in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by the end of this year.
In statement, Tajani said that Moscow remains determined to continue the war, thanks to its defense-oriented economy and its large, well-funded army, noting that Russia has been unable to achieve what it wants since the beginning of the war.
The Italian minister stressed the need to take more decisive economic measures and impose more sanctions on Russia, reiterating his support for US mediation despite the fact that it is an extremely difficult task.
He highlighted the importance of Western aid to Kyiv, noting that Rome will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on July 10-11, with the participation of dozens of heads of state and public and private companies.
In statement, Tajani said that Moscow remains determined to continue the war, thanks to its defense-oriented economy and its large, well-funded army, noting that Russia has been unable to achieve what it wants since the beginning of the war.
The Italian minister stressed the need to take more decisive economic measures and impose more sanctions on Russia, reiterating his support for US mediation despite the fact that it is an extremely difficult task.
He highlighted the importance of Western aid to Kyiv, noting that Rome will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on July 10-11, with the participation of dozens of heads of state and public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment