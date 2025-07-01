Megastar Chiranjeevi's Magnum Opus 'Vishwambhara' To Have Unprecedented Number Of VFX Shots!
Sources claim that the film, which is currently in its final stages of post-production, will be a visual extravaganza.
Top-tier VFX studios from Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood are powering the film's post-production work. Sources claim these teams are working with meticulous attention to detail, aiming to deliver world-class visual effects that match global standards.
Industry insiders close to the project describe Vishwambhara as a magnum opus in the making, one that will be well worth the wait.
For those unaware, 'Vishwambhara' is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.
Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film is being mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta's vision is fully realized.
Post-production work is nearing completion, and the team, including Chiranjeevi himself, is reportedly thrilled with the progress. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.
The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. Leading the ensemble cast is Megastar Chiranjeevi, with Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in significant roles, alongside Kunal Kapoor. Visual storytelling is in the expert hands of cinematographer Chota K Naidu, while the rich world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.
The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.
