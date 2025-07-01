403
Trump Lifts U.S. Sanctions Targeting Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that will dismantle the US sanctions program targeting Syria, according to a statement from the White House.
In the order shared by the Trump White House's official Rapid Response account on X, Trump reaffirmed the US commitment to a peaceful and unified Syria.
"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Trump declared.
He continued, "A united Syria that does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations and ensures the security of its religious and ethnic minorities will support regional security and prosperity."
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the executive order is aimed at helping Syria's transition towards peace and stability.
"The order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on the former President Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies," Leavitt noted.
“This is again an action that the president promised and shocked the world with in Saudi Arabia, because he’s committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors,” she added.
Trump had previously signaled his intentions to lift the sanctions at an investment forum in Riyadh last month, calling them “brutal and crippling.” His announcement came just a day before a historic meeting between Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia—marking the first direct dialogue between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.
The fall of Syria's long-time dictator, Bashar al-Assad, followed his departure to Russia on December 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule, which had lasted for over six decades. In late January, al-Sharaa, who led forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period.
