Five Japanese Startups To Be Featured In 2025 Innovation Showcase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Innovation Awards Program announced today the five Japanese startup companies selected for the 2025 Innovation Showcase. These exceptional startups will be featured at the 15th Annual Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium ( )Each year, the Innovation Showcase honors up to five exceptional Japanese startups founded on transformative technologies and innovative business models with the potential for global impact.2025 Innovation Showcase Honorees:Alpha Fusion Inc. ( )AlphaFusion Inc. is a startup company dedicated to the societal implementation of astatine (At-211)-based drug discovery. In the rapidly emerging global field of targeted alpha therapy (TAT), which has recently garnered significant international attention, we aim to unlock the full potential of astatine drug development by leveraging Japan's unique originality. By advancing our pipeline from research and development to business development at a global standard, we strive to bring this new cancer treatment modality into practical use. Our mission is to establish this groundbreaking modality as a foundational approach in cancer therapy.Josys ( )Josys is the SaaS Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications by making it easier to visualize user access, analyze utilization trends, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently.NanoQT ( )NanoQT is Japan's first quantum hardware startup founded in 2022, specializing in fiber-based cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED). We have developed proprietary technology to manufacture ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavities, enabling high-efficiency quantum interconnects that link quantum processing unit with fiber-optic communication networks. The company operates in California (Palo Alto), Maryland (College Park) and Tokyo.POCKETALK Corporation ( )Pocketalk is the leading provider of innovative, secure, and cost-effective translation solutions designed to solve language-related challenges across a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, law enforcement and public safety.Thinker Inc. ( )Thinker Inc. is revolutionizing collaborative robots by advancing the“true shift from a robot to a living entity.” We've created a“pre-touch” sensor for robot hands, combining a proximity sensor with AI technology that allows the robot to capture the shape of objects, including blind spots, to recognize mirror surfaces and transparent materials. With the ability to handle objects that formerly posed a challenge for robot hands, a new world of possibilities opens for robot implementations in new applications, areas, and work sites.The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program is the longest-running annual event dedicated to celebrating innovation and collaboration between Silicon Valley and Japan. It is produced by the Japan Society of Northern California in partnership with the Stanford University U.S.-Asia Technology Management Center.About the Organizers:Japan Society of Northern California ( )Founded in 1905, JSNC promotes mutual understanding between the U.S. and Japan through programs that connect the Bay Area's innovation ecosystem with Japan's dynamic economy and culture.Stanford US-Asia Technology Management Center ( )The US-Asia Technology Management Center (US-ATMC) is an industry-funded center in Stanford University under the Stanford Global Studies initiative. Established in 1992, the US-ATMC conducts education and research into innovation and emerging business trends in technology intensive industries. Its courses and public programs provide Stanford students and the Silicon Valley community with knowledge and analytical capabilities that are important to global success in high-tech fields in the 21st century.For media inquiries or to register for the Symposium, please visit:

