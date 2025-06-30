Brazilian Envoy Outlines Promising Areas Of Economic Cooperation With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine Rafael de Mello Vidal in a conversation with Ukrinform.

“The war has had negative effects in trade, of course. We have a bilateral trade still moving in agricultural products and machinery. But we have promising prospects in our bilateral economic relations, with new projects such as investments in biofuel energy generation, since Brazil is one of the biggest producers of clean energy from alternative green sources. Our biofuels sector has a huge number of companies that invest worldwide. The biofuel stations have a low construction cost and are fast to set up, generate clean energy, and Ukraine has all the bio-resources needed, as Brazil does,” the diplomat told.

In his words, the two countries are also planning to reboost pharmaceutical cooperation, combining the efforts of Ukrainian and Brazilian powerful companies to foster medicines at a reliable cost.

In addition, the Brazilian envoy noted huge cooperation potential in agriculture and mentioned that Ukraine joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty as a founding member last year, when Brazil launched the initiative as the main G20 effort.

“We also have good prospects in civilian construction services, as Brazil has some of the most important engineering services in the world and some of the best financing capabilities, with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development,” Mello Vidal said.

At the same time, according to him, not everything is only about trade and investments.

“We are now working to promote new bilateral initiatives of cooperation in medical capacitation counting on Brazil's expertise in medical schools and hospitals, with a new cooperation program for Ukrainian doctors to enlarge studies in Brazil, and vice-versa. We are also working on an educational cooperation programme that counts on the Brazilian successful model of inclusion of children with learning challenges (the national 'Schools for Everyone' initiative), in order to transfer this know-how to the Ukrainian provinces interested. We are also exploring a new cooperation between our cinema state agencies to foster the cinema industries. We are also publishing new books in Ukrainian from Brazilian authors,” the diplomat explained.

A reminder that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he had already spoken several times with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to force him to start peace talks and“leave the madness of war behind”.