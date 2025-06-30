Russia Preparing New Operations, Europe Needs New Security Architecture
"Germany, along with almost all Alliance countries, considers Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible. One way or another, we will all have to guarantee security in Europe with a strong and truly effective security architecture - one that will provide Europe with reliable protection in any scenario. Russia is not changing its plans and is not looking for a way out of this war. On the contrary, they are preparing for new operations, including on the territory of European countries. They have a principle: Russians look for opportunities wherever they can find them. And they need to see that there will be something to stop them everywhere. Therefore... more joint production, more resilience, more coordination and efficiency of our common security architecture in Europe," Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Germany supports Ukraine's NATO membership – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said before his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that Germany's position on our country's future membership in NATO has changed - now Germany supports Ukraine's membership in the Alliance .
