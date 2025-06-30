DGP Chairs Joint Security Review Meet Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra
Following the meeting, the DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Coordination Shri SJM Gillani,IPS, IGP Security J&K Sujit Kumar,IPS, DIGP SKR and other senior officers conducted an extensive field visit of key areas in and around Pahalgam along the Yatra route. DGP inspected the Base Yatra Camps at Nunwan and Chandanwari and conducted the security audit and reviewed deployments and arrangements at these camp locations, ensuring that all logistics, infrastructure, and personnel were in place to facilitate a smooth and secure pilgrimage.
Additionally, a detailed security review meeting was chaired by DGP at Pahalgam, which was attended by the Senior Officers of Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and other agencies including intelligence agencies, CID, Traffic, SDRF, Telecommunication, Security, and Fire and Emergency Service.
During the meeting, the DGP J&K took stock of the current security posture and issued directions to strengthen preparedness against any potential threats, emphasizing law and order management along the Pahalgam axis.
In his concluding remarks, the DGP J&K urged all officers and concerned agencies to work in close synergy and coordination to ensure a peaceful, smooth, and secure conduct of Amarnath Yatra.Read Also All Arrangements In Place For Peaceful, Successful Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha Police In Jammu Intensify Security Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment