How Social Media Is Changing The Game For Athletes

A landmark multibillion-dollar legal settlement is set to transform the landscape of college sports in the United States. A court recently approved the House v. NCAA settlement , requiring the NCAA (the National Collegiate Athletic Association) to pay nearly US$2.8 billion in damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed from 2016 through to the present day.

The settlement opens the door for college athletes to earn a share of revenue moving forward, marking a shift away from the traditional ideals of amateurism in sport.

Amateurism was traditionally defined as the notion of athletes playing sport for the love of it rather than for financial reasons. Historically, it was created by upper-class elite groups as a way to exclude others . Today, its definition continues to be contested, especially since many athletes have been exploited by amateurism .

College soccer player Lexi Drumm leaves federal court during a hearing for a landmark US$2.8 billion settlement impacting NCAA college athletics on April 7, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The concept of NIL (name, image and likeness) has only exacerbated this by encouraging athletes to promote themselves on social media. Some sport organizations now even factor social media presence into recruitment decisions .

These developments raise key questions: should we be treating athletes as brands? And what are the consequences of doing so, both on and off the field?

Social media and the modern athlete

Social media offers a way for athletes to build a community of followers, share and discuss their personal lives, and interact with fans .

For many athletes, social media platforms have become tools for building a personal brand and differentiating themselves from other competitors and ultimately having more control over their public image. In turn, social media can allow them to seek out sponsorships and endorsement deals.

However, research also shows there are negative side-effects of social media use. It also exposes athletes to public scrutiny and online abuse from fans , and can lead to effects similar to cyber-bullying.

One study of NCAA Division I athletes found that maintaining a polished image on Twitter lead student-athletes to censor themselves to uphold a certain image, which stifled their self-expression. Athletes also reported that social media affected their concentration and raised performance anxiety due to pressure to perform well or face negative critiques.

Michigan junior Riley Ammenhauser practises on a track in April 2024 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ammenhauser has become a record-breaking, triple-jumping track athlete and has used her social media presence to land endorsement deals with Peloton, Gatorade and Lululemon. (AP Photo/Larry Lage)

Other research has found that platforms like Facebook can distract athletes from optimal mental preparation . The pressure to manage and maintain a personal brand can result in some athletes prioritizing online presence over performance . Constant exposure to competitors' content can also heighten stress and insecurity.

My master's thesis found that social media, and the way athletes use it, influences self-efficacy in combat sport athletes. I found that what athletes see online can disrupt their belief in their own abilities, sometimes more than their actual experience in sport.

Impact on youth athletes

My PhD research found that many athletes are unaware of how social media affects their mental game and performance. There's even less information about how social media impacts youth athletes.

Elite athletes already face a unique set of pressures: rigorous training schedules, limited leisure time, injury risks, competition pressure and the pursuit of scholarships or team placements. For young athletes, these challenges are layered on top of the developmental process of forming a sense of self . Social media now plays a central role in this development .

For youth athletes, athletic identity becomes a major part of this process. It shapes how they think, feel, behave and relate to others through their connection to sport.

But there is a complex relationship between social media and adolescent psychosocial development . Excessive or problematic social media use can negatively impact mental health and well-being , increasing risk of depression, low self-esteem, harassment and burnout.

Despite these risks, there is limited social media training for athletes, and many are unaware of the effects social media use has on their performance.

Coaches see the impact

Since social media is now a constant part of athletes' lives, understanding how coaches view it is essential. Research shows coaches are often more aware of how social media impacts their athletes' performance and engagement. Many see it as a growing challenge .

For my PhD thesis , which was later published as a peer-reviewed paper , I interviewed six high-performance coaches across a range of sports to understand their perspectives of athletes' social media use.

A coach works with a girls basketball team at a youth sports club in Philadelphia on Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Many of the coaches I interviewed expressed concern that social media places too much emphasis on results and encourages constant comparison with others.

They felt the instant feedback loop introduced too many voices that competed with their own, making it harder for athletes to focus on performance goals and training. Many of the coaches also believed athletes could become overly concerned with their public image and how they are perceived.

What role should coaches play?

Current recommendations for coaches recognize that an outright ban of social media and technology use for athletes is outdated and unrealistic. Athletes, especially younger ones, are digital natives.

Instead, coaches are encouraged to adapt their methods to better align with the generation they are working with . But there aren't many resources tailored for this purpose.

What's needed are tools to help coaches engage with their athletes and help them understand how social media influences their mental performance and well-being. Resources need to go beyond helping coaches use technology to providing them with information on how to communicate with their athletes safely or protect them from liability.

In addition, trust between coaches and athletes has been strained in some cases by problematic social media-related incidents. For example, one study found that Snapchat has been used by coach perpetrators to sexually abuse their athletes by overcoming internal inhibitions, avoiding external barriers and breaking down victim resistance.

Rather than focusing on controlling what athletes post on social media, organizations should educate athletes on the way social media might affect them while they are using it. This starts with awareness.

Navigating the realities of social media

The American Psychological Association offers general guidelines for recognizing problematic social media use in youth. While these recommendations provide a useful starting point, athletes face a unique set of challenges.

Unlike their peers, many athletes are encouraged to use social media to brand themselves. Because of this, they need to understand how to balance healthy engagement and harmful overuse.

At the same time, coaches also need better education. There must be a spectrum between coaches who don't want anything to do with social media at all and coaches who are overly involved in their athlete's social media.

Coaching resources need to be created to address this. They should be accessible, and provide effective and appropriate assistance that aligns with, and supports, individual coaching methods. A one-size-fits-all solution is unlikely to be effective.

Social media is here to stay, and both athletes and coaches need the tools to help them navigate it well.