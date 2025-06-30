Classic Improvement Products Introduces Motorized Power Screens And Shades For Year-Round Comfort And Privacy

MENAFN - GetNews)Classic Improvement Products, a leading manufacturer of home improvement solutions in Southern California, is introducing its Classic line of custom-built motorized power screens to meet the growing demand for adaptable, energy-efficient living systems. Engineered for California rooms, patios, doors, windows, and garage conversions on luxury homes and commercial spaces, these locally fabricated screens offer flexible protection at the push of a button.







The motorized power screens allow homeowners to create transitional indoor-outdoor environments that improve comfort, energy performance, and usability year-round. The screen quietly lowers to the floor, providing instant shade, wind buffering, bug protection, and privacy. When not in use, the screen retracts into a low-profile aluminum housing, preserving open views and architectural lines.

“Our motorized power screens are designed and built for luxury California living,” said Ryan, COO of Classic Improvement Products.“The features, materials, and controls are all tailored to match the unique climate, architecture, and lifestyle preferences we see across the state.”

The motorized power screens are available with a range of practical features, including:



Push-button operation for smooth, motorized screen deployment and retraction

Custom sizing is available to fit a wide range of large and small openings

Versatile applications include patios, doors, garage openings, ADUs, and windows

Control options include one and multi-channel handheld remotes, wall-mounted switches, and smartphone integration

Standard powder-coated frame colors, with custom RAL finishes available Mesh types for UV protection, chemical-free pest control, privacy, or improved airflow



In addition to enhancing comfort and usability, these motorized screens contribute to energy efficiency by minimizing solar heat gain during peak daylight hours. Moreover, they can also help increase property value, especially in areas where energy-conscious upgrades and functional outdoor spaces are in high demand.

All of the company's motorized power screens are fabricated at the company's Anaheim Hills facility, allowing for quality-controlled production and responsive regional service. With customizable options, local craftsmanship, and a commitment to functional design, Classic's motorized power screens offer a functional addition for homeowners seeking comfort, efficiency, and an all-around better use of spaces.

Classic Improvement Products also carries a broad catalog of luxury custom solutions, including interior plantation shutters, closet doors, room dividers, wall slides, exterior shutters, Bahama shutters, blinds, shades, manual patio shades, fixed awnings, retractable awnings, sloped trellis awning covers, and rolling shutters.

For more information about Classic Improvement Products and their full product lineup, please visit . Additional resources, including educational content, are available at blog/ .







About Classic Improvement Products

Classic Improvement Products is a family-owned and operated company with over 22 years of experience providing custom residential, commercial, and wholesale improvement solutions. Based in Southern California, the company proudly installs throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Palm Springs. All work is performed in-house, including sales, installation, and support for all of our high-quality, made-to-order products.

