Royal Vending UK Launches: Powering The Future Of Refreshments With Smart AI Fridges & Vending Machines
London, UK - June 30, 2025 - The UK's vending industry is about to get smarter. Royal Vending, a market leader in Australia & New Zealand, has officially launched its UK operations - delivering a new generation of Smart AI Fridges and Vending Machines that combine intelligent automation, sleek design, and total convenience.
Spearheaded by directors Trent Sullivan and Harris Goonetilleke, Royal Vending UK is offering advanced self-service technology that meets the evolving needs of modern workplaces, schools, gyms, hospitals, and retail environments - while also creating new opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to enter the vending industry through its proven Vending Machine Business Starter Packages.
“We're here to raise the standard of automated retail in the UK,” said Trent Sullivan, Director.“Our Smart AI Fridges and Vending Machines work hand in hand to deliver a seamless experience - whether you're grabbing a protein shake, a meal on the go, or a classic snack.”
Unified Smart Solutions for a Modern Market:
-
Smart AI Fridges : Intelligent, sensor-based fridges that use AI to manage inventory, offer real-time data, and enable fully contactless checkout. Ideal for fresh food, drinks, and wellness products.
Cashless Vending Machines : Sleek, customizable machines that offer snacks, beverages, and functional items - all with mobile and tap-and-go payments.
Startup Business Packages : Turnkey solutions for entrepreneurs wanting to start a vending business, complete with machines, location sourcing, training, and support.
Direct Sales to Businesses : Custom machine installations for companies looking to enhance staff amenities or customer service.
UK-Wide Reach : Operating across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Harris Goonetilleke, Co-Director, added:
“Royal Vending UK isn't just launching machines - we're launching a smarter way to deliver convenience and a smarter way for individuals to create income through automation.”
Built on a foundation of innovation, reliability, and customer focus, Royal Vending UK aims to lead the self-service sector with tailored solutions that improve access to food, drinks, and health-focused products - anytime, anywhere.
About Royal Vending:
Royal Vending is a top-tier vending solution provider founded in Australia and leading provider in New Zealand, known for its smart machines, customer service, and business-in-a-box model. Now operating in the UK, Royal Vending continues to empower both businesses and individuals with advanced vending and AI fridge technology.
